Kevin Wellington of Amityville dies in West Babylon motorcycle crash; driver charged with DWI, police say

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening after colliding with a car in West Babylon whose driver was intoxicated, Suffolk police said.

Kevin Wellington, 30, of Amityville was operating a black 2006 Yamaha motorcycle about 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by the driver of a 2019 Nissan Sentra, police said. The crash took place as the Sentra's driver was attempting to make a right-hand turn from the northbound lane of Straight Path onto 13th Street, police said

A group of motorcyclists were passing the Nissan at the time of the crash, police said. Wellington was on the shoulder of Straight Path when he was hit, police said.

The collision drove Wellington's motorcycle and the Sentra into a 2008 Dodge Avenger stopped at a stop sign on 13th Street, police said. The Sentra and the Yamaha then jumped a curb and came to rest in a parking lot, police said.

Wellington was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Cindi Pereira, 31, of Brentwood, was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip Monday, police said.

The Avenger's driver was not hurt; the other motorcyclist did not stop after the crash, police said. It was unclear whether Wellington was riding with the other motorcyclists at the time of the crash, police said.

