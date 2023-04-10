Motorcycles stolen from Champion Honda Motorsports in Hicksville, police say

Detectives are investigating a pre-dawn theft of motorcycles from a shop in Hicksville.

Nassau County police said “multiple motorcycles” were stolen from Champion Honda Motorsports, located at 544 Old Country Rd., during a commercial burglary that occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Police declined to detail how many motorcycles were taken, but said cash also was stolen.

Police said officers responding to a call at the dealership “discovered the front door had been broken into,” according to a news release. That statement said “subjects” fled the scene in “an unknown direction,” but did not provide any additional details on the break-in.

Store management declined comment on the thefts Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.