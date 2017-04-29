Motorcyclist dies in Selden crash, Suffolk police say

A Selden man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in the hamlet early Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Police, who announced the arrest in a news release Saturday afternoon, also identified the motorcyclist who was killed as Christopher Vorisek, 52, of Farmingville.

A Suffolk County police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 1:10 a.m. as Vorisek was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson south on College Road and collided with the 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Francis Quinn, 59, who was making a left onto Palm Street from northbound College Road.

The spokeswoman said Vorisek was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Quinn, who was not injured, was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip and held on $15,000 bond or $5,000 cash. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

According to the news release, both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the major case unit at 631-852-6555.