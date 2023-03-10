Long IslandCrime

Cops: Motorist hits officer, police vehicles in N. Lindenhurst, flees

By Deborah S. Morrisdeborah.morris@newsday.comdsvmorris

Suffolk County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a motorist who intentionally struck multiple police vehicles and an officer Thursday night in North Lindenhurst.

Police responded to the incident on 50th Street at approximately 7:35 p.m. The officer was on foot when hit and later transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries. The motorist fled the scene. 

Police did not provide any additional details about what let up to the motorist striking the officer or the police vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

