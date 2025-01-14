Jairo Saenz, top deputy with MS-13, pleads guilty in connection with 7 murders, including those of 2 teen girls in Brentwood

Jairo Saenz, a top deputy in a local clique of the MS-13 street gang, pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with seven murders on Long Island, including the killings of 2016 killings of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens in Brentwood.

Saenz, 28, faces a sentence ranging from 40 to 60 years in prison as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Saenz pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Saenz, in a detailed allocution his attorney, Jackie Walsh, read in court, said he signed off on the killings of Cuevas and Mickens.

"I agreed with the other members [of MS-13] that they should kill the females," he said, according to his attorney.

U.S. District Judge Gary Brown accepted the plea following a short hearing in which he sealed the courtroom to discuss a "medical issue."

Brown reopened the courtroom and declared: "This defendant is competent to proceed."

The brutal killings of the teenage girls, who were beaten with a machete and baseball bats, cast national attention on the issue of gang violence.

Cuevas' mother, Evelyn Rodriguez, emerged as an anti-gang activist and was a guest of then-President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address in 2018.

Saenz also pleaded guilty in the deaths of Michael Johnson, Oscar Acosta, Javier Castillo, Dewann Stacks and Esteban Alvarado-Bonilla.

As part of his guilty plea, he admitted conspiring to murder another victim, Marcus Bohannon, setting fire to a car on the day before Mickens and Cuevas were killed and selling marijuana and cocaine.

The judge set sentencing for June 13.

Saenz's brother Alexi Saenz, also an MS-13 leader, pleaded guilty in July to racketeering in connection with eight killings, including those of Mickens and Cuevas.

Prosecutors said Alexi Saenz, also known as Blasty and Big Homie, was the leader of an MS-13 clique operating in Brentwood and Central Islip known as Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside. Jairo Saenz was the second-in-command in the local gang, prosecutors said.