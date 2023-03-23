Alleged MS-13 member sentenced for killing bystander, shooting into group, DA says

An alleged member of the MS-13 street gang, who pleaded guilty to a pair of shootings in Hempstead in 2020, including one that left a bystander dead, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life in prison, Nassau County prosecutors said.

Denis Gutierrez-Marcos, 20, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 before Acting Supreme Court Justice Tammy Robbin to one count each of second-degree murder in the death of Edwin Guerrero Hernandez; second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“In September 2020, Edwin Guerrero Hernandez, seeing a commotion between his friend and the defendant, tried to intervene and was shot and killed,” said Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “The deadly encounter did not stop the defendant’s violent behavior and the next month he fired on a group of people, nearly killing another victim. Denis Gutierrez-Marcos is a dangerous individual, and thankfully with today’s sentence, he will no longer terrorize our communities.”

William Shanahan, Gutierrez-Marcos' Mineola-based defense attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Sept. 6, when Gutierrez-Marcos shot a passenger of the taxi that he was also riding in near High Street in Hempstead, prosecutors said. The victim, who was struck in the shoulder, fell backward and Gutierrez-Marcos told the driver to leave the scene, authorities said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hernandez, a friend of the shooting victim, witnessed the incident, chased the taxi and attempted to open the front passenger door, prosecutors said. Gutierrez-Marcos fired through the taxi’s open widow, fatally shooting Hernandez, prosecutors said.

More than a month later, on Oct. 23, Gutierrez-Marcos was a passenger in another vehicle when he fired into a group of people standing on Jackson Street in Hempstead, prosecutors said. One victim was struck in the arm while another was struck in the stomach, officials said. Both victims survived the attack.

Gutierrez-Marcos fled, but was later arrested in June 2021, prosecutors said.