Jhonny Contreras, member of MS-13 gang, sentenced to 35 years for 3 killings

A member of the MS-13 gang from Brentwood was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday on federal racketeering charges in the murders of three Long Island men, two of whom were targeted in the mistaken belief that the color of their clothing or tattoos indicated rival gang membership.

Jhonny Contreras, 29, a member of the Brentwood clique of the MS-13 gang, who has since publicly renounced the gang, had pleaded guilty in federal district court in Central Islip last May to taking part in the three killings from 2013 to 2015.

“I’m truly sorry,” Contreras said as he faced the families of Derrick Mayes and Keenan Russell, both of Central Islip, and asked for their forgiveness.

Contreras admitted taking part in the 2013 Memorial Day weekend murders of Mayes and Russell when he pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Gary Brown last year.

Prosecutors had said Contreras and his co-conspirators on May 26, 2013, drove around Central Islip in a stolen minivan looking for rival gang members. During the drive, Contreras and his accomplices spotted Mayes, who they didn't know and wrongfully assumed was a member of the Bloods gang because he was wearing an article of red clothing, and they shot him dead.

Two days later, Contreras and his group of MS-13 accomplices again drove around Central Islip, spotted Russell. They did not know him, wrongfully assumed he was also a Bloods members and fatally shot him, prosecutors said.

“It’s been 10 years since these families were destroyed,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Scotti said of the Mayes and Russell families, about a dozen of whom attended Tuesday’s sentencing, sitting across from members of the Contreras family. “[Contreras’] remorse pales in comparison to the damage that he’s done.”

Contreras also admitted during his change of plea hearing last year to taking part in the Nov. 19, 2015, murder of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez in Babylon. Rivera-Vasquez was suspected by the Contreras crew of being part of a rival gang known as Raza Loca and was beaten with a baseball bat and stabbed to death in an isolated area near a baseball field in Babylon, prosecutors said. After Rivera-Vasquez was killed his body was buried and not discovered until April 2018, according to investigators.

Andrew Patel, the defense attorney for Contreras, had sought a 25-year sentence for his client, who faced 35 years to life in federal prison.

Brown said the 35-year sentence “is the best I can do.”

“These were horrendous crimes,” the judge said.

The sentencing of Contreras is the latest step in a yearslong offensive by Long Island federal and local law enforcement against MS-13. Since 2003, hundreds of gang members, including dozens of clique leaders, have been convicted on Long Island of federal charges, including more than 60 killings.