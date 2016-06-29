Mount Sinai man pleads not guilty on drug, weapon charges

A Mount Sinai man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Suffolk County Court to more than a dozen charges, including drug and criminal possession of weapon charges.

Edward Perkowski, 29, was indicted on six felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for having semi-automatic rifles and a semi-automatic shotgun — items seized by police during a June 17 raid of his Miller Place-Middle Island Road home.

According to a 14-count Suffolk grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday, Perkowski also is charged with four violent felony counts of third-degree criminal possession for having several large ammunition feeding devices and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon as a violent felon for having five or more firearms. He also faces a second- degree violent felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon for having five or more firearms and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Assistant District Attorney Mike McKoy said the indictment may be superseded depending on lab results conducted on the mushrooms that police said they found in his home.

McKoy initially requested Perkowski be held on $1 million. but Supreme Court Justice William Condon set bail at $250,000.

Perkowski is due back in court July 17.

Perkowski’s father, aunt and brother were present at the Tuesday arraignment but said they weren’t ready to speak about the case.

After serving the search warrant of Perkowski’s home, authorities said they seized a .40-caliber Glock pistol, six assault rifles, four rifles, 25 high-capacity magazines, a shotgun, a stun gun, more than $40,000 in cash, about 4 ounces of marijuana, about 26 grams of hallucinogens (mushrooms), 14 knives and between 3,000 and 5,000 rounds of ammunition. Suffolk Police said they also seized a binder containing bomb-making instructions, scales, a cellphone, two computers, and various neo-Nazi paraphernalia and related books.

Though possession of neo-Nazi paraphernalia is not illegal, McKoy said the combination of the drugs and weapons and what he called a handwritten “mayhem instruction manual” was concerning. He said the manual contained handwritten inventions on how to make “hand gripped metal knuckles with razors attached” and “Co2 pipe canons.”

Perkowski’s attorney Matt Tuohy of Huntington said his client thinks he was targeted by neighbors.

“It’s been a lot of fighting,” Tuohy said after Perkowski’s arraignment. Tuohy said that since his client’s arrest, the home on Miller Place “has been condemned for no reason. Their house has been vandalized. There is tremendous acrimony with the neighbors.”