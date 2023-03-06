Jose Martinez-Vazquez and Tiffany Diaz-Cabrera charged with murder of Benjamin Flores-Mendez, police say

Police arrested a Port Jefferson Station couple Sunday, charging them with murder in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found on June 17, 2021, on the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station.

Suffolk County Police said Jose Martinez-Vazquez, 24, was arrested at the corner of Crystal Brook Hollow Road and Hallock Avenue in Port Jefferson Station at about 2 p.m., while Tiffany Diaz-Cabrera, 20, was arrested at the Crystal Brook Hollow Road residence where both suspects live at 9:18 p.m. Police said the two are boyfriend and girlfriend.

Each was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Benjamin Flores-Mendez, 39, of Port Jefferson Station, whose body was found in 2021 on the Greenway Trail, near Clifton Place, at about 1 a.m.

Police said the arrests followed a lengthy investigation by Homicide Squad detectives but have not detailed any potential motive for the murder.

Martinez-Vazquez was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct in Selden, while Diaz-Cabrera was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct in Smithtown.

Both are scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if either suspect is represented by counsel.

Additional information was not immediately available.