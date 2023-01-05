Eric Terranova indicted in attempted stabbing of Nassau detectives, Suffolk DA says

A Suffolk County grand jury has indicted a Copiague man for allegedly attempting to stab a pair of Nassau County police detectives, who shot at the man several times as he advanced on them while wielding a knife earlier this year, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The interaction between the police detectives, whose identities were not released, and Eric Terranova, 40, was captured on a neighbor’s Ring door bell camera and released Thursday by the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Terranova has been indicted on two counts of attempted aggravated assault of a police officer, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of menacing a police officer, four counts of second-degree attempted assault and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to DA’s office news release. The grand jury declined to indict the officers, the DA’s office said.

Supreme Court Justice Timothy P. Mazzei ordered Terranova held on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond at his arraignment Wednesday, the DA’s office said.

Terranova’s attorney, Ira Weissman, did not immediately respond to a message.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tierney, in a statement, said: "Thankfully, the defendant’s brazen attack on these police officers in broad daylight ended without the loss of life. It is a stark reminder of the dangers police officers face on a daily basis.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney holds a news conference in Riverhead in August. Credit: Randee Daddona

According to the DA’s office, the police detectives went to Terranova’s house on Buchanan Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. on March 19 to investigate allegations that Terranova “had made threatening phone calls to employees of a Stop & Shop grocery store located in Nassau County.”

It's unclear what, if any, connection Terranova had to the supermarket.

Terranova first spoke to the detectives on his front porch, the DA’s office said. He “allegedly began fidgeting with his hands in his jacket pockets,” according to the DA’s office and produced a switchblade knife from his pocket that he handed to the detectives when they asked if he had any weapons.

Terranova, according to the DA’s office, “allegedly suddenly became irate, stormed into his home and slammed the front door shut.”

The 1 minute and 6 second surveillance video clip released by the DA’s office picks up the interaction at this point, the DA’s office said. The video shows the detectives walking to their unmarked vehicle.

Terranova, “holding a switchblade knife over his head and screaming he was ‘God,’ charged at the officers, the DA’s office said.

On the video, one of he officers shouts “Drop it! Drop it! Drop the knife! Drop the knife! Drop the knife! Drop the knife!”

The officer then fires what appears to be two shots as Terranova ignored the commands and continued to walk towards the detectives. A volley of fired shots is then heard.

The DA’s office said both officers fired their weapons and struck Terranova, but did not say how many shots were fired and how many times Terranova was shot.

“Terranova then ran directly at one of the detectives with the knife still raised over his head,” the statement from the DA’s office said. “The detectives continued to fire their handguns until Terranova fell to the ground.”

The detectives rendered emergency aid to Terranova and instructed bystanders to call 911, according to the DA’s office. Terranova was treated for his undisclosed injuries at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

At the time of the shooting, the Suffolk County Police Department released limited information, saying in a news release that the Nassau police detectives shot a man who threatened them with a knife while charging at them.

Assistant District Attorney Sheetal Shetty of the Major Crime Bureau is prosecuting Terranova, who is due back in court Monday.