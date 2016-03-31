Long IslandCrime

Nassau duo crash fleeing mall fake-money swindle, cops say

Krystal Joushan, 19, of Hicksville, left, and Sarah Abraham, 19,...

Krystal Joushan, 19, of Hicksville, left, and Sarah Abraham, 19, of Levittown, were arrested by Nassau County police and charged with petty larceny after they tried to use fake $100 bills at several stores in Levittown on Wednesday, March 30, 2016, police said. Credit: NCPD

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

The bogus $100 bills were clearly marked, front and back, “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

But, Nassau County police said, that didn’t stop two women from trying to use the counterfeit money for purchases or exchange them for cash Wednesday in Levittown.

The scheme didn’t work.

Making matters worse, police said the pair fled the scene, striking a parked car and a pedestrian with their vehicle. No serious injuries were reported.

The victim whose car was struck in the hit-and-run followed the women home and called police.

Sarah Abraham, 19, of Levittown, and Krystal Joushan, 19, of Hicksville, were arrested and charged with petty larceny. Joushan was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident without reporting.

Police said that at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Abraham and Joushan went to a strip mall on North Jerusalem Avenue in Levittown and entered “several stores” to exchange the fake bills “for real money” or use them to make purchases.

It was not immediately clear if any of the merchants had fallen for the fakes, though a subsequent investigation determined Abraham had used one of the bills successfully Tuesday at Europa Supermarket in Mineola, police said.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?