Scammers tricked Massapequa woman into handing over $9,800, claiming daughter had been arrested, police say

Nassau police are warning residents about a scam after an 86-year-old Massapequa woman was conned out of almost $10,000 by a suspect — or, suspects — who claimed her daughter had been arrested and needed the cash to post bail. The incident occurred Saturday.

Nassau police are now asking the public for assistance in the case and are using the incident to caution the public to remind vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors about potential scams and frauds.

Police said the victim, whose identity was not released, received a phone call "from an unknown male" who claimed to be a police officer. That caller claimed the victim's daughter had been arrested and needed $9,800 for bail. The victim was then connected to another male who claimed to be a public defender handling the case, police said. That suspect directed the victim to withdraw the funds and contact him once she had the cash. Police said the victim "complied" — and that, once she did, a woman in her 30s came to her home at about 11 a.m. and collected the cash.

The victim only learned later when she spoke with family members that her daughter had not been arrested, police said.

Police said the female suspect was seen in a white Toyota Sienna.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident — or, similar scams — to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.