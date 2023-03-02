Cops: Nassau jail inmate pronounced dead at hospital

An inmate found unconscious in his cell at the Nassau County Jail in East Meadow was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said late Wednesday.

The unidentified 45-year-old inmate was found in his cell at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Nassau County police.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital an hour later, police said. The cause of death was undetermined and being investigated by police and the medical examiner, officials said.

It is the second death at the jail in just over three months.

Nikita Pertsev of Brooklyn died Nov. 23 of an apparent drug overdose, Nassau officials at the time. Police said the inmate had suffered “a medical episode.”

A spokesman for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the county executive would reserve comment on the death of the inmate Wednesday until the investigation is complete.

The Office of Special Investigation for the New York State Attorney General Letitia James is also conducting a preliminary assessment of the matter, a spokesperson said late Wednesday.