Wesslin Omar Ramirez Castillo, of Hicksville, charged with violating Nassau's mask ban, weapons possession

Nassau police have arrested an 18-year-old for possessing a 14-inch knife and wearing a mask as he walked on a Levittown street, the first arrest for allegedly violating Nassau County’s controversial mask ban, officials said.

Wesslin Omar Ramirez Castillo, 18, of Hicksville, was reported to police as a "suspicious male" who was "dressed in black" and "wearing a mask to conceal his identity" as he walked east on Spindle Road in Levittown on Sunday at 7:54 p.m., Nassau police said in a news release announcing the arrest on Tuesday.

Ramirez Castillo "continued to display suspicious behavior while attempting to conceal a large bulge in his waistband which turned out to be a 14-inch knife," police said in the release.

He "refused to comply with officers’ commands as he was placed under arrest without further incident," police said.

Ramirez Castillo told police hours later at the Eighth Precinct, according to charging documents: "They gave me the knife and mask to rob someone."

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The documents did not provide any further details or explanation of the identity of "they."

Ramirez Castillo was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and Nassau County Local Law 1-2024 Title 90-Mask Transparency Act.

On Wednesday, Nassau officials confirmed at a news conference that Ramirez Castillo was the first person arrested in alleged violation of the Mask Transparency Act.

The mask ban makes it a misdemeanor — punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and/or a year in jail — for anyone wearing a mask or any facial covering to hide their identity while in public places. The law exempts those who wear masks for health or religious reasons.

The county’s Republican-dominated legislature approved the ban earlier this month, despite some advocates arguing it would impinge on the privacy of those with disabilities or medical conditions and could be more harshly applied in communities of color.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement Tuesday in response to the arrest: "Our police officers were able to use the mask ban legislation as well as other factors to stop and interrogate an individual who was carrying a weapon with the intent to engage in a robbery. Passing this law gave police another tool to stop this dangerous criminal."

The ban has already resulted in a federal class-action lawsuit filed last week by Nassau residents who alleged the county’s mask ban violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Senior Staff Attorney Beth Haroules of the NYCLU, which has opposed the new law, said masks protect people's health and "their ability to speak out."

“Trumpeting today’s arrest to justify the county’s mask ban is silly," she said. "Reporting suggests black clothes were also involved. One wonders whether the county will soon ban those too."

The new measure exempts people who wear masks for health, safety, "religious or cultural purposes, or for the peaceful celebration of a holiday or similar religious or cultural event for which masks or facial coverings are customarily worn."

Republicans, holding a 12-7 majority in the county Legislature, say the law is a necessary public safety measure. Democrats say they support the premise of the law, but have concerns that the language would expose the county to civil liberty lawsuits.

Ramirez Castillo was arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said. His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.