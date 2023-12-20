Nassau police officer John Ingardia pleads not guilty to charges of rape, harassment over alleged 2021 assault

The Nassau County police officer charged with the sexual assault and harassment of a former lover pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning during an arraignment hearing in which his lawyer painted the alleged victim as a disgruntled woman upset over a child custody battle.

John Ingardia, 29, was charged with third-degree rape and harassment for allegedly becoming violent with his former romantic partner in September 2021 during intercourse after the woman said she repeatedly told him to stop, according to a felony complaint. He said nothing during the hearing and declined to comment afterward.

The alleged victim told investigating officers she had consented to sex, but Ingardia became rough with her during the act and refused to stop after she protested. She said she suffered bruising during the nonconsensual portion of the encounter.

The officer’s lawyer, however, said the charges were bogus.

“This is a vindictive woman making a false complaint in order to disgrace and destroy a man, destroy his reputation and destroy his career at the expense of a child,” Ingardia's lawyer, William Petrillo, told the court.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

According to the lawyer, the officer and the woman carried on a monthslong relationship in 2021, during which the officer would go to her house, have sex and then leave.

In September 2021, the woman became pregnant and Ingardia subsequently tried to end the relationship.

Petrillo told the court on Wednesday that the officer and the woman had sex the next day and she continued to proposition him for months after the alleged attack.

Petrillo also told the court that the officer took the woman to doctor’s appointments while the woman was pregnant and filed a Family Court action in July 2022 to win partial custody of the child. She reported the alleged rape the same month, according to the lawyer.

Ingardia, an eight-year veteran of the Nassau police department, currently has access to the child, now 17 months old, three days and nights out of the week, Petrillo said.

The woman became upset that the officer was prevailing in court, the lawyer said, and she believed he was not taking seriously her concerns over the baby girl’s health.

Petrillo said a doctor who is a family friend of the mother diagnosed the girl with cystic fibrosis with pulmonary manifestation, but subsequent medical examinations have not supported this conclusion.

“It is now in dispute that the child does have cystic fibrosis,” Petrillo said.

During the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Chantee Dempsey requested a temporary order of protection preventing the officer from contacting or going near the alleged victim.

A previous stay-away order against Ingardia had been vacated by State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald earlier this year over what the justice called a “frivolous claim” in which the woman tried to have him arrested during a child custody exchange at a police precinct.

The justice noted he rarely disposes of protective orders, but would not consent to reinstating this one because of credibility questions he has with the complainant.

“An order of protection can be a shield, but it can also be a sword,” McDonald said, calling the case “basically a custody matter that’s been brewing for months.”

The district attorney’s office did not dispute the ruling.

Ingardia, who is still in good standing with the department, assigned to the Bureau of Special Operations, is due back in court on Jan. 9.