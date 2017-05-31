Man pistol-whipped, robbed on Mineola street, Nassau police say

A man walking on the street in Mineola was pistol-whipped and robbed of his telephone and cash, Nassau County police said.

The victim, 25, was walking on the 400 block of Old Country Road at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by two men, one of whom had a handgun, police said.

The gunman hit the victim in the head and mouth with the handgun, causing a laceration of the lip, police said.

The two suspects fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the robbery to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.