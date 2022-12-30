Long IslandCrime

Nassau police officer hit by vehicle in Garden City Park

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A Nassau County police officer responding to a disturbance call was struck by a vehicle driven by a fleeing suspect Friday morning in Garden City Park, police said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident occurred on Jericho Turnpike near 6th Avenue and police said the officer was hit after responding to a 911 call for a disturbance at 8:12 a.m.

Police said the suspect later crashed on Stewart Avenue and was apprehended.

Charges are pending against the suspect, whose identity has not been released.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

