Nassau police officer hit by vehicle in Garden City Park

A Nassau County police officer responding to a disturbance call was struck by a vehicle driven by a fleeing suspect Friday morning in Garden City Park, police said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident occurred on Jericho Turnpike near 6th Avenue and police said the officer was hit after responding to a 911 call for a disturbance at 8:12 a.m.

Police said the suspect later crashed on Stewart Avenue and was apprehended.

Charges are pending against the suspect, whose identity has not been released.