Nassau police: Third person sought in fatal Uniondale shooting

Nassau police were looking Tuesday for a third person after the arrests this week of two others in the fatal shooting of a Uniondale man earlier this month, police said.

Jorge Burgess, 23, of Oakley Street, Uniondale, was arrested Tuesday, and Kadeem Lyle, 22, of Uniondale Avenue, Uniondale, was arrested Monday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of Jude Saint-Clair, 32, who was struck after Burgess and a third person fired on him, police said.

Burgess, who was apprehended at Resorts World Casino at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, Burgess fired “multiple gunshots” at Saint-Clair, hitting him in the upper right chest and left shoulder, according to court documents.

The shooting occurred outside a building on the 900 block of Nassau Road in Uniondale, police said.

Burgess and the at-large subject fired “separate weapons at the victim,” according to a criminal complaint.

According to a criminal complaint, Lyle drove the third person in a 2013 black BMW within a block of the crime scene, “believing it probable that the shooter intended to kill” someone.

After the shooting, the suspect got back in Lyle’s car and fled, the complaint said.

It’s not clear from court papers whether Burgess also was in Lyle’s vehicle.

Spokesmen for both the police and district attorney declined to comment, and defense attorneys for Burgess and Lyle could not be reached for comment.

Lyle, who was arrested on Washington Avenue in Roosevelt, is charged with second-degree criminal facilitation and first-degree hindering prosecution, police said.

Burgess was ordered held without bail and Lyle ordered held on $750,000 bond or $600,000 cash bail at their arraignments Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Nassau District Attorney’s office.

Both are due back in court Friday.