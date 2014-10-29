Nassau police to address recent burglaries in North Hempstead

Nassau police will meet with residents Wednesday night to address recent burglaries near Searingtown and Shelter Rock roads.

Inspector Sean McCarthy said he will talk about "a string of burglaries that occur mostly on weekend nights in the early evening."

McCarthy, commanding officer of the Third Precinct, said there have been between 20 and 27 burglaries associated with a "pattern" since early September. They have taken place mostly south of the Northern State Parkway and the Long Island Expressway, from Manhasset Hills east to Roslyn Heights, he said.

Jewelry, cash, and safes have been taken, McCarthy said. While most of the burglaries have been around Shelter Rock and Searingtown roads, some were along Northern Boulevard between Great Neck and Manhasset, he said.

McCarthy said he will discuss ways for residents to ward off burglars, such as installing alarms or adding lighting.

The meeting is at the Shelter Rock Public Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., Albertson, at 7 p.m.