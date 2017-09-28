Police: Uniondale man riding bike had gun, drugs in backpack

Officers canvassing a Uniondale neighborhood in connection with a robbery early Thursday stopped a bicyclist who then “made a verbal admission” that he had a handgun and drugs in his backpack, police said.

Mauricio Perez, 40, of Southern Parkway, Uniondale, was arrested after the stop by First Precinct officers on Jerusalem Avenue at 12:44 a.m., Nassau County police said.

He was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a controlled substance and also with obstructing of governmental administration. Police said he was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the officers stopped Perez after they attempted to speak with him — and he instead fled on his bicycle.

After officers finally stopped him, police said, Perez “believing that officers were already aware of the contents of his backpack,” told them he had a loaded silver .45-caliber handgun and marijuana in it.

Officers then arrested Perez and searched the backpack and found the gun, the marijuana and a substance believed to be crack.

Police said officers had been canvassing the Uniondale area after a woman walking with two friends on Ditmas Avenue just before midnight Wednesday was robbed by a person riding a bicyclist. That bicyclist was described as a teen, police said.