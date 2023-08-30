Nassau probation officer Matthew Albertson fired for having inappropriate sexual relationship with subordinate, county officials say

A Nassau probation officer accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a probationer was fired Wednesday morning, a spokesman for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Sources said Matthew Albertson was fired from his $94,258-a-year job after officials became aware of hundreds of text messages, including many of a sexual nature, between him and a probationer he was supervising.

Albertson does not currently face criminal charges, but Nassau police are conducting “an active, open investigation” into the matter, according to department spokesman Richard LeBrun.

Officials conducted an internal investigation days after learning about the text messages, the sources said. Albertson was hired by Nassau County as a probation officer trainee on Aug. 1, 2008.

"County Executive Blakeman terminated the employment of Matthew Albertson effective immediately following an investigation into an improper relationship with an individual who he was supervising as a probation officer,” Blakeman spokesman Chris Boyle said.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Albertson hung up on a Newsday reporter seeking comment. It was not clear on Wednesday if he had hired an attorney.

A woman answering the phone at the union that represents Nassau probation officers, the Civil Service Employees Association Local 830, said union leaders were unaware of Albertson’s termination.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in Mineola on Jan. 12. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Probation officers supervise and investigate defendants who have been released into the community after they have served criminal sentences, or were sentenced by judges to supervised release.