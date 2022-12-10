Five arrested at two Nassau smoke shops selling cannabis items, police say

Nassau County police arrested five people Friday in two smoke shops that were allegedly selling chocolate bars and other items containing cannabis, police said.

Three were arrested at 4:30 p.m. at Da Smoke Shop in Oceanside when police discovered cannabis and chocolate bars containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were being sold at the location at 230 Merrick Rd., police said.

In addition, police said they arrested two men at 5:45 p.m. at Sam Smoke & Tobacco in Baldwin when police determined that cannabis and chocolate bars containing THC were being sold at the location at 768 Merrick Rd.

Cannabis, other products containing THC and cash were recovered during the arrests, police said.

In the Oceanside arrests, Mariah M. Verhun, 20, of Baldwin, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance fifth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth degree and criminal possession of cannabis second degree, police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ryan C. Schweiker, 28, of Lynbrook, was charged with criminal sale of controlled substance fifth degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth degree, and criminal possession of cannabis second degree, police said.

Stephen J. Jensen, 26, of Lynbrook, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth degree, and criminal possession of cannabis second degree, police said.

In the Baldwin arrests, Ariel A. Mendoza, 24, of Brooklyn, and Joshua K. Gruver, 20, of Oceanside, were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance fifth degree and unlawful possession of cannabis, police said.

Attorney information was not available for all of those arrested. They were scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.