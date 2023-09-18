Bomb threats made against 3 Nassau synagogues during Rosh Hashanah deemed 'not credible,' police say

Bomb threats made against three Nassau County synagogues Sunday and Monday have been deemed “not credible” after a sweep of the locations by Nassau County police Arson Bomb Squad detectives, but police said the source of the emailed threats remains under investigation.

Police said the threats were made in connection with the two-day celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which began at sundown Friday. Police believe the threats may all be connected.

Police said they were notified of the two new threats Monday at about 9 a.m. One of those threats said an incendiary device had been planted at The North Shore Synagogue at 83 Muttontown Eastwoods Rd. in Syosset, the other threat targeted Temple Avodah at 3050 Oceanside Rd. in Oceanside.

That came one day after police said officials at Temple Beth Am, located at 2377 Merrick Ave. in Merrick, notified them of an email threat made against that synagogue and its congregation.

Police said all three locations underwent a sweep for any type of explosive devices or weapons and said all three locations “proved negative.”

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More frequent patrols and increased police presence are all normal practice near houses of worship during all religious holy days and holiday seasons, police said, as a matter of routine practice.