Nesconset man found doing laundry in parish house, cops say

Suffolk police said what Philip Magalhaes did when he found his way into a Nesconset priest’s parish house to do some laundry was a crime.

To the priest who police said surprised the Nesconset man washing his clothes inside the Catholic cleric’s residence, Magalhaes might have to answer to a higher authority.

Either way, at about 8:15 p.m. Monday, police said Magalhaes, 37, fled the house on Old Nichols Road next to Parish of the Holy Cross church.

It soon turned out he didn’t have a prayer.

He left behind his wallet and other personal items and Suffolk police canine officers soon tracked him down and took him into custody, authorities said.

Magalhaes, who had two active warrants, was charged with criminal trespass, police said.

Police did not specify the nature of the active warrants or provide other details.