NYPD, Suffolk police say they are monitoring attack in New Orleans

Police on Long Island and in New York City are monitoring Wednesday morning’s fatal attack on New Year's Day revelers in New Orleans but do not believe there are any credible threats to the region.

The FBI and authorities in Louisiana said a man driving a pickup truck drove into a crowd in New Orleans’ French Quarter, killing 10 people and injuring 33. Officials described the incident as a terror attack and said the driver intended to kill and injure as many people as possible.

The driver stopped the vehicle and shot at police, who returned fire, killing the man. Two officers were wounded and are in stable condition.

Suffolk police said there are no credible threats in the county and that it is monitoring the situation in New Orleans.

"The department continuously communicates with local and national law enforcement agencies and our officers remain vigilant," Suffolk police said in a statement. "There is already an increased police presence because of the holidays and we ask residents to report any suspicious activity to police."

The NYPD also said there are no credible threats to New York City, but it, too, was following events in Louisiana.

"The NYPD has been closely monitoring recent events in New Orleans and coordinating with federal and regional partners," a department spokesman said in a statement "We have not identified any specific/credible threats or any nexus to New York City at this time."

Nassau police did not immediately respond to questions about its response to the New Orleans’ attack, but said the department would issue a statement later on Wednesday.

