Drunken driving and New Year's Eve: How Long Island law enforcement is cracking down

As the holidays come to a close with New Year's Eve, Long Island law enforcement is fighting one of the most dangerous times of the year nationwide for drinking and driving. Last December saw 843 alcohol-related crashes across New York, the highest of any month, according to the Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research. The grim drunken driving statistics mirror a national issue that flares up during the festive winter month, when transportation experts say more people take to the roads, many heading for parties or leaving alcohol-infused holiday celebrations. Across the country, 1,062 people were killed in drunken driving crashes in December 2022, the most since 2007, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "We're in the midst of dangerous times, and all drivers need to get the message: don't drink and drive," said Robert Sinclair Jr., spokesman for AAA Northeast. Those planning to imbibe and drive on New Year's Eve will have to contend with holiday crackdowns, with law enforcement conducting more patrols and aiming to make drivers more aware of their presence. New York State Police will establish random checkpoints across Long Island, while Suffolk and Nassau county forces have also beefed up DWI enforcement this holiday season. In Suffolk, this "includes checkpoints, and our newly created Street Takeover Task Force which brings added enforcement focusing on Aggressive and Distracted Driving as well as DWI," a Suffolk County police spokesperson said in an email, referring to a task force formed to deal with illegal drag racing on public streets. Suffolk County police made 11 arrests on New Year's Eve 2023 and New Year's Day 2024 for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, while 14 such arrests were made on Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020, according to data the department provided. Nassau County police "will be patrolling the roadways through New Year’s Day in order to continue their effort to keep roadways safe and free from intoxicated and impaired drivers," a release said. Nassau County police had 18 DWI arrests on Dec. 31, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, compared with 21 on Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020. According to data provided by New York State Police, the number of DWI arrests jumped to 21 from midnight Dec. 31, 2023, to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1, compared with five DWI arrests during the same period in 2019. It is a crime to drive while intoxicated and penalties include fees, jail time and losing driving privileges. First offenses for both a DWI, which is a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher, and aggravated DWI, which is a BAC of 0.18% or higher, are considered misdemeanors and carry up to a year in jail, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. In addition, first offense DWI convictions will result in a license revocation for a minimum of 6 months and a $500 to $1,000 fine, according to the state Department of Motor Vehicles. Aggravated driving while intoxicated convictions (first offense) will result in a minimum 1-year license revocation and fines ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. The penalties increase for second and third offenses. Those who want to celebrate safely have options. "Now with all these rideshare services, there's no excuse," Sinclair said. Paige Carbone, regional executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, agreed that as more bars and restaurants crop up in historically car-dependent Long Island towns, people need to make transportation plans beforehand. "We want to push using rideshare, designating a driver and using public transportation," Carbone said. "We want to make sure that people know that there are options," to celebrate and party safely, she added. Carbone, who lives in Blue Point, noted impaired driving may increase during the holidays for multiple reasons, including stress. Sinclair said education and enforcement are the best deterrents. AAA offers a driver refresher course, which includes a module on impaired driving, he said. There's also a class on marijuana and driving. In 2022, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended all new cars be equipped with a blood alcohol monitoring system to prevent an intoxicated person from driving. Some transportation safety advocates believe stiffer laws would reduce the number of impaired driving related injuries and deaths. Mothers Against Drunk Driving has been advocating for legislation to lower the current blood alcohol concentration limit of 0.08% down to 0.05%. Cynthia Brown, director of the Westbury-based New York Coalition for Transportation Safety, believes many drunk and drugged driving crashes are caused by recidivists and are a result of lax laws. "We think that STOP/DWI laws should allow for more severe penalties when the crime merits it, there should be stricter enforcement of current STOP/DWI laws, and recidivists should be dealt with like the repeat offenders they are," she said. Brown added: "It's a nightmare out there."

WHAT NEWSDAY FOUND Alcohol-related crashes were highest in December across the state last year, state data shows.

in December across the state last year, state data shows. Experts said more people drive, drink and speed during the holiday season.

drive, drink and speed during the holiday season. Transportation safety advocates advise planning ahead, even if it’s just a drink or two.

