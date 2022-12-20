Cops: Five face charges for 'ghost gun' in Smithtown park

State Park Police arrested a Franklin Square man and four others from Queens after they were found in possession of an untraceable "ghost gun" without a serial number, authorities said.

A State Parks police officer was on patrol shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Nissequogue State Park in Smithtown when he heard gunfire, officials said.

The officer located a 2022 Jeep Wrangler in the area and stopped the vehicle, state police said.

The driver, Mandeep Singh, 20 of Queens and his passengers, Lovejeet Singh, 22 of Franklin Square; Sandeep Singh, 22; Baljeet Singh, 22 and Kamalpreet Singh, 21, all of Queens, were in possession of a loaded green and black polymer 80 ghost gun, authorities said. Two shell casing were located at the scene.

Mandeep Singh was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree reckless endangerment. The four passengers were all charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

All five were arraigned at Suffolk County First District Court. Details of their arraignment were not immediately available.