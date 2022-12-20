Cops: Five face charges for 'ghost gun' in Smithtown park
State Park Police arrested a Franklin Square man and four others from Queens after they were found in possession of an untraceable "ghost gun" without a serial number, authorities said.
A State Parks police officer was on patrol shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Nissequogue State Park in Smithtown when he heard gunfire, officials said.
The officer located a 2022 Jeep Wrangler in the area and stopped the vehicle, state police said.
The driver, Mandeep Singh, 20 of Queens and his passengers, Lovejeet Singh, 22 of Franklin Square; Sandeep Singh, 22; Baljeet Singh, 22 and Kamalpreet Singh, 21, all of Queens, were in possession of a loaded green and black polymer 80 ghost gun, authorities said. Two shell casing were located at the scene.
Mandeep Singh was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree reckless endangerment. The four passengers were all charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
All five were arraigned at Suffolk County First District Court. Details of their arraignment were not immediately available.