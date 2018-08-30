Two LI men who raced cars, causing fatal crash, indicted, DA says

One of two Suffolk men who police said raced cars through North Amityville and caused a fatal crash last year was arraigned Wednesday after both men were indicted on manslaughter and assault charges, the Suffolk district attorney said.

Brian Wall, 32, of Central Islip was arraigned on second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and speeding before Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice William J. Condon in Riverhead, said Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini in a news release.

Another man, Michael Plummer, 35, of Amityville, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on the same charges.

They are charged in connection with the April 2, 2017, crash that critically injured Pierre Prophete, 23, of Copiague, who died a day later at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Authorities have said that Wall, who police said drove a black 2007 Infiniti, and Plummer, who drove a silver 2008 BMW, were racing southbound on New Highway in North Amityville at 8 p.m. that Sunday evening when their vehicles sideswiped each other.

The collision pushed Plummer’s vehicle off the roadway and into a fence, while Wall’s vehicle struck the back of a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer in which Prophete was a passenger, authorities said. Prophete’s vehicle, which was driven by Junior Joachim, 32, of North Amityville, and also carried passenger Steve Clavin, 28, of North Amityville, flipped over after impact, police said.

Sini said Wall left the scene, but was found by police about a quarter-mile away, allegedly claiming he was not the driver of the Infiniti. A police investigation concluded he was driving the car and that the two men were racing, Sini said.

“These two individuals allegedly tried to avoid taking responsibility for causing the death of a young man due to their reckless behavior at the time of this crash,” Sini said.

Bail was set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond for Wall. Plummer, who was arrested by Suffolk officers Wednesday, was being held in the First Precinct overnight.

Wall is due back in court on Sept. 17. His attorney, Gregory Grizopolous of Mineola, said Wall is ready to defend himself in court.

“We have always been ready to defend whatever allegations came up,” Grizopoulos said. “The charges won’t be able to be sustained. . . . Brian and his family have been praying for the victim’s family. Obviously, somebody was killed in an accident and while his family has been praying for the Prophete family, we are still in a position to defend [Wall’s] conduct and what happened that night.”

Plummer's attorney, Anthony La Pinta of Hauppauge said: “At most this should be a civil lawsuit for negligence, and not a criminal indictment," adding, “Mr. Plummer has maintained his innocence since the horrible accident occurred over 14 months ago.”