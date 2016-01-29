Malik Abdullah killed in North Amityville shooting, police say

A shooting in North Amityville early Thursday left one man dead and another injured, Suffolk police said.

Malik Abdullah, 21 of North Amityville, was pronounced dead at the scene after the shooting at about 2:15 a.m. on Glenmalure Street.

The wounded man, 21, also of North Amityville, was not identified. He was hit in an arm, police said, adding that he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a possible shooting and discovered the two men with gunshot wounds on Glenmalure Street, which is located near Columbia Avenue and The Boulevard.

Suffolk homicide squad Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said there is no connection between the house and the shooting. Authorities said the two men were shot “while standing on the street.”

The survivor told rescuers that he ran to a house on Glenmalure Street after getting shot, He then called for an ambulance, said Bobby Benloss, second assistant fire chief with the North Amityville Fire Department, which responded to the scene.

Suffolk Police Deputy Commissioner Tim Sini said that a new 15-person permanent firearms suppression team of officers, including detectives, created to get illegal guns off the street and reduce firearm violence will help work the case.

The fatal shooting is the county’s second homicide, officials said.

— With Gary Dymski