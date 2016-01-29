Long IslandCrime

North Babylon TD Bank robbed Thursday night, police say

Police are searching for a man who robbed a TD Bank branch on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how much money was taken.

Suffolk County police said the robbery occurred at the bank branch at 1361 Deer Park Ave. at 7:05 p.m. The suspect entered, handed a teller a demand note, got cash and ran away on foot.

The suspect wore a light-colored hat with a brim, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark jacket and white gloves with red fingertips.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.

