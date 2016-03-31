North Bellmore Quick Stop Smoke Shop robbed, cops say

Police are searching for a man who robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint Wednesday evening in North Bellmore.

No one was injured in the robbery, which Nassau County police said occurred at the Quick Stop Smoke Shop on Jerusalem Avenue at 6:07 p.m. The robber fled on foot.

Police said the gunman, wearing a black hooded shirt, black jeans, a white mask and gloves, entered the store, flashed the gun, went behind the counter and demanded cash.

The manager complied, police said.

There was one customer in the store at the time of the robbery. The suspect fled onto Harrison Street.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.