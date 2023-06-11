Shots fired at houses, vehicle in North Bellport, police say

Suffolk police are investigating a pair of early Sunday morning shooting incidents in North Bellport, the department’s public information office told Newsday.

A home on Taylor Avenue in North Bellport was struck by bullets at approximately 4:10 a.m. Less than an hour later, at about 5 a.m., a home and vehicle on Donegan Avenue, just two blocks east of Taylor, were also struck.

No injuries were reported and no individuals were struck by bullets in either incident, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate any connection between the two incidents.