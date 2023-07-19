Long IslandCrime

Northern State Parkway wrong-way driver hits multiple cars, state police say

The New York State Police said an unidentified driver was...

The New York State Police said an unidentified driver was arrested and charged after allegedly driving the wrong-way Wednesday afternoon while impaired by drugs on the Northern State Parkway and causing a crash involving multiple vehicles.  Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

By Darwin Yanesdarwin.yanes@newsday.com

A wrong-way driver allegedly impaired by drugs Wednesday afternoon on the Northern State Parkway near Roslyn struck multiple vehicles and caused a separate crash, leaving four people with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, a state police spokesman, said the driver, who was not identified, had been heading east in a westbound lane of the parkway near Exits 29 and 30 at the time of the afternoon crash.

Ahlgrim said four people were transported to a hospital for minor injuries. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, Ahlgrim said.

The crash temporarily closed the westbound parkway to traffic. 

Further details about the crash, including the gender, age and hometown of the suspect, as well as the make and model of the person's vehicle, were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Darwin Yanes is a native Long Islander and Stony Brook University graduate who covers the Town of North Hempstead.

