Varinder Singh of New Hyde Park charged in attack on woman; captured after chase on Jericho Turnpike, police say

A naked New Hyde Park man punched a woman in the street, then ran through traffic on Jericho Turnpike before being apprehended, Nassau police said.

Varinder Singh, 29, was charged with multiple counts of assault, public exposure and resisting arrest after hitting an unidentified 23-year-old woman about 10:35 p.m. Sunday, causing her pain in the arm and shoulder, police said.

Later, police located Singh running eastbound along Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. When police approached him, Singh ran off into the lanes of oncoming traffic, police said.

When officers caught up to Singh a struggle ensured, police said, where the suspect became "violent and combative." Two officers were injured, including one who fell to the street with Singh, police said.

Singh and the two officers were taken to a hospital to be assessed and treated for injuries, while the unidentified woman refused medical attention, police said.

Singh will be arraigned when medically practical, according to police.