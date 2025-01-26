Cops: 2 Queens men charged in robbery at The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale

Two Queens men were arrested early Sunday after allegedly robbing the cash register at a popular Farmingdale restaurant and bar, Nassau County police said.

About 1 a.m., Robert Nemtzian, 18, and Edward Nemtzian, 23, both of Flushing, pushed their way past an employee at The Nutty Irishman on Main Street after Robert Nemtzian showed a forged New York state driver's license, Nassau police said in a statement.

Robert Nemtzian took about $100 that was sitting on a cash register and Edward Nemtzian attempted to take money the employee was holding, police said. The employee was pushed to the ground but was not injured and the two suspects fled, police said.

Police responded, searched the area and found the suspects nearby at 1:12 a.m., police said.

Both men were charged with second-degree robbery; Robert Nemtzian was also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, police said. They were scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police could not say whether the two men were related.