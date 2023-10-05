New York City subway shooter Frank James sentenced to life in prison for rush hour attack that wounded 10 in 2022

Subway shooter Frank James was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for opening fire in a Brooklyn subway train during the morning rush in 2022, an attack that wounded 10 passengers and incited widespread panic across New York City. "He is a man whose actions on April 12, 2022, constituted nothing but pure evil," said U.S. District Judge James F. Kuntz II in handing down the sentence. Kuntz sentenced James to life in prison for each of the 10 people he shot and an additional 10 years to run consecutive to the life sentences. James, who is being held without bail, pleaded guilty to the shooting earlier this year in Brooklyn federal court. Witnesses and police said that James, a loner who had lived in Philadelphia and the Midwest, positioned himself at the end of one car of a crowded N train and began firing a Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. James also set off a smoke bomb to apparently add to the confusion and obscure his identity, according to police. James created a “kill funnel” into which he could shoot at passengers at the other end, and avoid the prospect that a nearby subway passenger would wrest the firearm away from him, prosecutors said in their court papers. James also made himself look like a construction or Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker by wearing a yellow hard hat and orange reflective jacket, according to investigators. Sixteen of the 32 bullets James fired hit 10 people, with five wounded seriously enough that they might have died had not first responders got them prompt medical care, according to prosecutors. “Additional victims were seriously injured from smoke inhalation and in the chaotic struggle to flee from the defendant’s gunshots,” explained prosecutors. “Multiple victims still suffer from ongoing physical and mental injuries due to the attack.” James felt aggrieved and wrote that the human population had to be reduced, according to prosecutors. The letter said he wrote on social media about an "imminent attack" and carefully planned for it, making practice runs and assembling weapons and ammunition to carry it out. A footnote said that while James suffers from mental illness he hasn’t taken part in any therapy while in custody. James fled the subway car and station and eventually was captured on April 13 outside an East Village fast food restaurant. He had called police to turn himself in, and citizens who had seen James’ surveillance photos widely displayed by the NYPD in the media directed cops to the suspect. The prosecution letter included a statement from one victim describing the attack, saying, "At first I thought it was fireworks. It seemed like they went on forever. People were screaming and crying for help, several people were saying there was so much blood, calling out for help … There was another round of the pop, pop, pops … The train stopped, I peeked out of my hoody [sic] praying that we were at the station but we were not, we were still in between the two stations. I prayed. I prayed that God would protect us. I prayed that this would end soon." According to investigators, James left behind his cellphone, bank cards in his name, a bag full of fireworks soaked in gasoline, and a U-Haul key to a van he had rented the day before. Records from U-Haul, surveillance cameras, and cell site data confirmed that in the early hours of April 12, 2022, the defendant drove his rented U-Haul van from Philadelphia to Brooklyn to carry out the attack, court papers explained. The nature of the shooting and the level of planning and preparation James undertook in carrying out the attack warrant a maximum of 10 life terms, prosecutors argued.

