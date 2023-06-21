NYPD officer Steven Marksberry of Lake Grove charged with possessing child pornography, police say

An NYPD officer from Long Island has been suspended from the police department without pay after he was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography, police said Wednesday.

Suffolk Police arrested Steven Marksberry, 50, of Lake Grove, at his home Tuesday at 12:58 p.m., a Suffolk police spokeswoman said.

Marksberry was charged with one count of possession of a sexual act by a child.

The police department declined to provide details of his alleged conduct. Charging documents were not immediately available.

Marksberry was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip July 10.

An NYPD spokesman said Marksberry, assigned to the 52nd precinct in the Norwood section of the Bronx, has been suspended without pay.

An attorney for Marksberry could not immediately be reached for comment. Marksberry did not return a message seeking comment.

Marksberry started his NYPD career in July 2009 and has worked at the 52nd Precinct since January 2011, according to the website 50-a.org, which details allegations of police misconduct.

Marksberry made $140,000 last year, according to the website, and has been the subject of three complaints, including allegations that he inappropriately used physical force. None of the complaints were substantiated.

He was also named in five lawsuits, which were settled for a total of $100,000, according to the website.