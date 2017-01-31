Oceanside bagel store burglarized, cops say

Nassau police are investigating the burglary of an Oceanside bagel store Tuesday.

Fourth Squad detectives responded to a 911 call about an alarm at Bagel Boss, 405 Merrick Rd. at 1:43 a.m.

They discovered a rock had been thrown through the front door and the cash register had been smashed. Police said an undetermined amount of cash was missing.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.