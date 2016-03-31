Oceanside Dunkin’ Donuts robbery linked to others, cops say
Nassau County police said the knife-wielding man responsible for more than a half-dozen robberies since March 1 has struck again, this time on Wednesday at an Oceanside Dunkin’ Donuts.
The suspect displayed a knife, jumped the counter and demanded cash from the doughnut shop at 3151 Lawson Blvd. at about 9:30 p.m., police said.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash from one of the clerks, the suspect ran off south on Lawson Boulevard, police said in a Thursday news release.
Two employees were in the shop at the time; neither was injured.
It’s at least the eighth such robbery reported by Nassau police since March 1 when a Dunkin’ Donuts in New Hyde Park was hit.
Over the weekend, the same man is suspected of robbing two Subway sandwich shops — one in Baldwin on Sunday and another in Merrick on Friday night, police said.
Robbery Squad detectives said the suspect is about 6 feet tall and wears a scarf, hoodie or both to cover his face. On Wednesday, the suspect wore a white hat, jeans, sunglasses and a scarf, police said.
Police released a sketch of the suspect on March 20.
A department spokesman said detectives don’t believe the most recent spree is related to a string of 20 similar robberies dating to 2015. From Feb. 9, 2015, to mid-January of this year, a hooded, knife-wielding man, usually hiding behind a ski mask or scarf, robbed at least 21 small businesses — mostly gas stations and convenience stores.
Those robberies occurred in seven Nassau communities, including 13 in Valley Stream, police said.
Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All information will be kept confidential.