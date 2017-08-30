Long IslandCrime

Oceanside man stole from recycling center, cops say

Michael Pickering, 36, of Oceanside, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, and charged with counts of burglary, Nassau County police said. Credit: NCPD

Nassau County police said they arrested an Oceanside man early Tuesday morning in connection with multiple burglaries from a local recycling center.

Michael Pickering, 36, is accused of stealing from a scrap metal recycling center on Brown Court in Oceanside more than five times, the police news release said.

It was there that Fourth Precinct officers observed Pickering attempt to steal $200 worth of pipes shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday and arrested him.

Pickering’s charges include: five counts of third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar’s tools, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, according to the release.

His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at Hempstead’s First District Court.

