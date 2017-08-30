Oceanside man stole from recycling center, cops say

Nassau County police said they arrested an Oceanside man early Tuesday morning in connection with multiple burglaries from a local recycling center.

Michael Pickering, 36, is accused of stealing from a scrap metal recycling center on Brown Court in Oceanside more than five times, the police news release said.

It was there that Fourth Precinct officers observed Pickering attempt to steal $200 worth of pipes shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday and arrested him.

Pickering’s charges include: five counts of third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar’s tools, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, according to the release.

His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at Hempstead’s First District Court.