John Quadrino of Oceanside sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for running $3.3 million Ponzi scheme

A federal judge sentenced an Oceanside man who pleaded guilty to running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors out of more than $3.3 million to 41 months in prison on Thursday.

Prosecutors said John Quadrino, 57, told investors that he would use their money to purchase gold and jewelry that would then be sold to refineries and jewelers. The investors would then receive a guaranteed return for their investments.

Quadrino never purchased the gold and jewelry, prosecutors said. Instead, he used the funds perpetuate the Ponzi scheme for five years, pay himself and cover gambling debts.

“The defendant blatantly stole the money of hardworking men and women in our community for the sole purpose of enriching himself until his Ponzi scheme collapsed under the weight of his lies,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Breon Peace said. “Today’s prison sentence punishes the defendant for the financial ruin he has inflicted on investors who had trusted him.”

Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Quadrino's prison sentence ensures the defendant won't be around to victimize people.

“Dozens of investors handed over their savings to this defendant based on empty promises, and in the end, he personally spent and gambled away millions of dollars of their hard-earned money,” Donnelly said.

U. S. District Judge Joan Azrack ordered Quadrino to surrender to federal prisons authorities no later then July 26.

Quadrino pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in April 2018.