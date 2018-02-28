Office manager stole from Manhasset Dental, police say

A Queens woman has been charged with stealing money for several years from the Manhasset dental practice where she was the office manager, police said.

Erika Lucassi, 36, of 103rd Street in Ozone Park, was arrested Tuesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business record, Nassau County police said.

She stole an undisclosed amount of money between January 2009 and December 2017 by issuing fraudulent business checks to herself from Manhasset Dental on Northern Boulevard, police said.

Lucassi was awaiting arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.