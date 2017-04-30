Officers injured by woman resisting arrest in Bayville, cops say

Two Nassau County police officers received head and body injuries after they were assaulted by a woman who police said was violating a court order of protection at her ex-husband’s house in Bayville, authorities said Sunday.

According to Nassau County police detectives, authorities were called to the ex-husband’s house on Cherry Road at 4:35 p.m. Saturday and found Tina Cuteri, 36, in the rear yard.

Cuteri resisted arrest and violently kicked and struck the two responding officers before they were able to subdue her, police said. The officers “suffered pain to the head and body” and were treated at a hospital and released, a news release added.

Cuteri, whose address police did not provide, is being charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, aggravated harassment and criminal possession of a weapon. She was scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Cuteri also has six open bench warrants relating to domestic incidents dating to December, but details of the warrants were not immediately available Sunday.

A Nassau police spokeswoman said the criminal possession of a weapon charge is related to one of the six bench warrant cases, in which police said she had a weapon in a December incident. The spokeswoman said she did not have information on the type of weapon.