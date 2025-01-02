Long IslandCrime

Cops: Accident investigation closes Old Country Road in Plainview

Nassau County police at the scene in Plainview Wednesday night...

Nassau County police at the scene in Plainview Wednesday night where an accident investigation shut down Old Country Road in both directions. Credit: Neil Miller

By David Olsondavid.olson@newsday.com@DavidOlson11

Old Country Road in Plainview is closed in both directions between Orchard Street and Janet Drive because of an accident investigation, the Nassau County police said early Wednesday evening. 

Drivers should use alternate routes, the police said in an advisory. No additional details were immediately available.

David Olson

David Olson covers health care. He has worked at Newsday since 2015 and previously covered immigration, multicultural issues and religion at The Press-Enterprise in Southern California.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New state laws in effect ... Altice pulls plug on MSG Networks ... Polar plunges Credit: Newsday

Driver kills 15 in New Orleans ... LI's first baby of 2025 ... Polar plunges ... Top Newsday exclusives of 2024

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New state laws in effect ... Altice pulls plug on MSG Networks ... Polar plunges Credit: Newsday

Driver kills 15 in New Orleans ... LI's first baby of 2025 ... Polar plunges ... Top Newsday exclusives of 2024

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME