Cops: Accident investigation closes Old Country Road in Plainview
Old Country Road in Plainview is closed in both directions between Orchard Street and Janet Drive because of an accident investigation, the Nassau County police said early Wednesday evening.
Drivers should use alternate routes, the police said in an advisory. No additional details were immediately available.
