3 charged, drugs seized in connection with Baldwin overdose death, police say
Three people have been charged in connection with an overdose investigation dating to July in Baldwin, Nassau police said.
Following their arrest Tuesday by detectives, the three were arraigned on charges related to a fatal overdose that occurred on July 19, police said.
The three charged were: Estiven Membreno, 18, of 299 W. Centennial Ave., Roosevelt; Andy T. Salazar, 23 and Alia Salway, 23, both of 42 Rutland Road, Freeport, Nassau police said.
Detectives said they recovered $14,278 in cash and the following substances believed to be: 262 assorted oxycodone pills, 88 grams of mushrooms, 29 LSD tabs, 4.8 grams of cocaine, 20 acetaminophen and oxycodone pills, 54 alprazolam pills, 8 fluid ounces of promethazine with codeine, 40 THC edibles, 91 liquid THC cartridges, and 2 bottles of promethazine hydrochloride.
The three defendants face numerous felony charges related to the sale and possession of controlled substances, police said. They were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
The overdose victim was not identified.
