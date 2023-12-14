'Below Deck' urologist, wife from Fort Salonga charged with writing fraudulent oxycodone prescriptions

A Fort Salonga urologist and his wife, who both made repeated appearances on versions of the popular Bravo reality series "Below Deck," have been indicted on felony drug charges for allegedly writing fraudulent oxycodone prescriptions in the names of personalities from the show. Dr. Francis Martinis, 55, who had practices in Northport and Port Jefferson, and his wife, Jessica Martinis, 38, pleaded not guilty Thursday to an eight-count indictment charging them with four counts each of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance and falsifying business records. The couple was released without bail after their brief appearances before State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro in Riverhead. “Doctors are supposed to be trusted members of the community and with that trust comes a tremendous amount of personal and professional responsibility,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement. “Physicians are held to a high standard, as they take an oath to uphold a number of professional ethical standards when they begin their careers. The conduct Dr. Martinis allegedly engaged in with his wife not only violated this oath, but it also violated the law.” Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Jennifer Wickers told the court that Francis Martinis would electronically submit oxycodone prescriptions in the names of people the Martinis met on the show and Jessica Martinis would pay cash and pick them up at CVS locations across Suffolk. Wickers said the couple had “severe substance abuse issues.” The Martinis were first arrested in May by Suffolk County police, who prosecutors said worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security, court records show. They were indicted this month. Investigators first became aware of the illicit activity when Jessica Martinis attempted to fill a handwritten prescription at a Kings Park pharmacy, prosecutors said. When she showed her identification and was identified as someone other than the name on the prescription, the pharmacist notified police. Prosecutors said they submitted “numerous” fraudulent prescriptions in the names of "Below Deck" cast members. Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau cited in charging documents four prescriptions that were written between January and July 2022. In the criminal complaint, police said Jessica Martinis told them “we didn’t sell any prescriptions, it was all for us. There was no diversion.” The first three prescriptions referenced in the criminal complaint for 10 mg oxycodone tablets were electronically submitted in the name of a steward on the first season of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht," which follows the crews of luxury yachts as they take guests on booze-soaked charters. Francis Martinis appeared with the steward, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, in the sixth and seventh episodes of the first season of that show as one of six “Long Island Bros” who set sail in the Greek Islands aboard the Parsifal III. The Martinis later told Newsday the steward and other crew members stayed with their family for a viewing party where the episodes were shown. The fourth prescription was written in the name of a deckhand on "Below Deck Mediterranean," another spinoff in which both Martinis set sail aboard the Sirocco in the French Riviera. “These arrests are a reminder that a doctor's illicit drug diversion can lead to irreparable harm like the drug overdoses and poisonings currently plaguing our nation,” DEA special agent in charge Frank Tarentino said in a statement. Defense attorney Peter Crusco called the charges “bogus.” “My client pled not guilty, which means the government has to prove each and every element beyond a reasonable doubt,” Crusco said afterward. “They look forward to clearing their names and having their day in court.” The couple declined to comment. Crusco told the judge Francis Martinis left his practice of 25 years around the time of his arrest. Prosecutors had sought supervised release with narcotics conditions for the couple, but Ambro cited their consistent appearances in district court before being indicted as a reason to believe they would continue to return to court. Ambro did note for the couple that “conflicts of interest” may arise from them sharing an attorney, but said he would permit Crusco to represent them both “for now.” The Martinis also have appeared at several promotional events related to "Below Deck" and hosted parties with cast members at their home, according to media reports. A Bravo spokesperson declined to comment on Thursday. The couple is due back in court Jan. 25. Wickers said they face a maximum penalty of 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

A Fort Salonga urologist and his wife, who both made repeated appearances on versions of the popular Bravo reality series "Below Deck," have been indicted on felony drug charges for allegedly writing fraudulent oxycodone prescriptions in the names of personalities from the show.

Dr. Francis Martinis, 55, who had practices in Northport and Port Jefferson, and his wife, Jessica Martinis, 38, pleaded not guilty Thursday to an eight-count indictment charging them with four counts each of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance and falsifying business records. The couple was released without bail after their brief appearances before State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro in Riverhead.

“Doctors are supposed to be trusted members of the community and with that trust comes a tremendous amount of personal and professional responsibility,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement. “Physicians are held to a high standard, as they take an oath to uphold a number of professional ethical standards when they begin their careers. The conduct Dr. Martinis allegedly engaged in with his wife not only violated this oath, but it also violated the law.”

Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Jennifer Wickers told the court that Francis Martinis would electronically submit oxycodone prescriptions in the names of people the Martinis met on the show and Jessica Martinis would pay cash and pick them up at CVS locations across Suffolk. Wickers said the couple had “severe substance abuse issues.”

The Martinis were first arrested in May by Suffolk County police, who prosecutors said worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security, court records show. They were indicted this month.

Investigators first became aware of the illicit activity when Jessica Martinis attempted to fill a handwritten prescription at a Kings Park pharmacy, prosecutors said. When she showed her identification and was identified as someone other than the name on the prescription, the pharmacist notified police.

Prosecutors said they submitted “numerous” fraudulent prescriptions in the names of "Below Deck" cast members.

Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau cited in charging documents four prescriptions that were written between January and July 2022.

In the criminal complaint, police said Jessica Martinis told them “we didn’t sell any prescriptions, it was all for us. There was no diversion.”

The first three prescriptions referenced in the criminal complaint for 10 mg oxycodone tablets were electronically submitted in the name of a steward on the first season of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht," which follows the crews of luxury yachts as they take guests on booze-soaked charters.

Francis Martinis appeared with the steward, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, in the sixth and seventh episodes of the first season of that show as one of six “Long Island Bros” who set sail in the Greek Islands aboard the Parsifal III. The Martinis later told Newsday the steward and other crew members stayed with their family for a viewing party where the episodes were shown.

The fourth prescription was written in the name of a deckhand on "Below Deck Mediterranean," another spinoff in which both Martinis set sail aboard the Sirocco in the French Riviera.

“These arrests are a reminder that a doctor's illicit drug diversion can lead to irreparable harm like the drug overdoses and poisonings currently plaguing our nation,” DEA special agent in charge Frank Tarentino said in a statement.

Defense attorney Peter Crusco called the charges “bogus.”

“My client pled not guilty, which means the government has to prove each and every element beyond a reasonable doubt,” Crusco said afterward. “They look forward to clearing their names and having their day in court.”

The couple declined to comment.

Crusco told the judge Francis Martinis left his practice of 25 years around the time of his arrest.

Prosecutors had sought supervised release with narcotics conditions for the couple, but Ambro cited their consistent appearances in district court before being indicted as a reason to believe they would continue to return to court.

Ambro did note for the couple that “conflicts of interest” may arise from them sharing an attorney, but said he would permit Crusco to represent them both “for now.”

The Martinis also have appeared at several promotional events related to "Below Deck" and hosted parties with cast members at their home, according to media reports.

A Bravo spokesperson declined to comment on Thursday.

The couple is due back in court Jan. 25. Wickers said they face a maximum penalty of 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.