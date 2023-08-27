Joshua Wilson of Hempstead charged with attempted robbery after smashing Macy's jewelry case, police say 

A Hempstead man has been charged with attempted robbery after using a baseball bat to smash a jewelry case at Macy’s in Roosevelt Field Saturday, Nassau police said.

Joshua Wilson, 25, ran to the jewelry counter at the department store on Old Country Road in East Garden City around 3:05 p.m. Saturday, police said. Wearing a multicolored, full-face mask and all black clothing, he shattered the display glass with a baseball bat, police said.

Three store employees ran and sought shelter in fear of their safety, police said early Sunday. Wilson fled the scene on foot toward Ring Road but police located him less than an hour later on Clinton Avenue and placed him under arrest, police said.

No proceeds were actually taken but police placed the value of the jewelry he tried to take at more than $370,000, police said.

Wilson is charged with attempted robbery, criminal mischief, attempted grand larceny, criminal nuisance and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It’s unclear Sunday morning whether he’s represented by a lawyer.

He will be arraigned on Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.