Elian Jurado Zavala of Bay Shore charged with leaving scene of crash that killed Nicholas Puzio of Farmingville, DA says

A Bay Shore man accused of an early morning March 12 hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian was charged in an indictment with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Wednesday.

Elian Jurado Zavala, 19, pleaded not guilty to the charge Wednesday during an arraignment in Riverhead, his lawyer, Robert Macedonio, said. Jurado Zavala is scheduled to return to court on July 31. Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro placed Jurado Zavala on supervised release while the case is pending.

“This is a tragic event. We have the deepest sympathy for the family and friends of the victim,” said Macedonio, adding that Jurado Zavala has no prior criminal history.

According to court documents, Jurado Zavala was driving a white 2014 Honda Civic south on Route 112 near Oak Street in Patchogue at 4 a.m. when he allegedly struck Nicholas Puzio, 25, of Farmingville, who was walking in the street.

Prosecutors said Jurado Zavala pulled into a nearby gas station briefly before driving away, but he left the scene without contacting police or checking on Puzio.

“This defendant allegedly drove away from the scene of a deadly crash and went home as if nothing had happened, leaving the victim to die in the street,” Tierney said. “Although the defendant initially tried to avoid responsibility by allegedly fleeing, he will now be forced to answer for this crime.”

Suffolk County Police Department detectives located Jurado Zavala’s vehicle at his home in Bay Shore on March 13 and observed damage to the windshield and fender of the vehicle. Jurado Zavala was arrested that day, authorities said.