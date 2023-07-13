Hit-and-run in North Lawrence kills pedestrian, police say

Police are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian dead late Wednesday night in North Lawrence.

Nassau County police said the victim, identified only as a male, was struck by a vehicle on Rockaway Turnpike near East Avenue just before 11:20 p.m.

The victim suffered what police described as severe trauma and died at the scene.

Rockaway Turnpike was closed for hours for investigation between Nassau Expressway and Brookville Boulevard as a result of the incident. It was reopened at about 4 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the fatal accident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.