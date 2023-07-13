Long IslandCrime

Hit-and-run in North Lawrence kills pedestrian, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian dead late Wednesday night in North Lawrence.

Nassau County police said the victim, identified only as a male, was struck by a vehicle on Rockaway Turnpike near East Avenue just before 11:20 p.m.

The victim suffered what police described as severe trauma and died at the scene.

Rockaway Turnpike was closed for hours for investigation between Nassau Expressway and Brookville Boulevard as a result of the incident. It was reopened at about 4 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the fatal accident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

