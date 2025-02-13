Fariddun Djumaev, of Queens, charged in New Year's Day hit-and-run of 91-year-old man in Roslyn Heights, police say

Nassau police arrested and charged a Queens man on Thursday for fleeing the scene of a New Year's Day accident after he allegedly struck a 91-year-old pedestrian in Roslyn Heights.

At around 5:12 p.m. on Jan. 1, a 91-year-old male pedestrian was trying to cross Mineola Avenue near Hillside Avenue in Roslyn Heights “when he was struck by a dark colored SUV traveling northbound on Mineola Avenue,” according to a Nassau County Police Department news release. After the incident, the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma and was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A Nassau police spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions regarding the pedestrian’s current condition.

On Thursday, Nassau police announced the arrest of Fariddun Djumaev, 39, of Rego Park and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious injury.

Djumaev pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, according to court documents. Judge Madeleine Petrara-Perrin ordered him released on his own recognizance, and he is due back in court on Feb. 27.

As of Thursday evening, court records do not list a defense attorney for Djumaev.